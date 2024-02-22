Queensland Country Life
Primary producers gather in Cunnamulla for AgForce's goat forum

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
February 22 2024 - 9:58pm
Pictures: Ben Harden

More than 50 primary producers, industry members and researchers attended AgForce's goat forum and dinner at Cunnamulla on Thursday.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

