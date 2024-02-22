Primary producers gather in Cunnamulla for AgForce's goat forum

More than 50 primary producers, industry members and researchers attended AgForce's goat forum and dinner at Cunnamulla on Thursday.
The event provided south west producers with an update on what was happening in the goat industry.
One of the highlights of the evening was a market and logistic update from Campbell McPhee and Miriam Blythe from Western Meat Exporters at Charleville.
Richard Apps from Meat Livestock Australia also provided an insightful view on the supply chain, production, genetics and processing.
The department of Agriculture and fisheries also attended and supported the event, with extension officers Andrea McKenzie and Bec Bayley doing a presentation on parasitology and worm management.
Mick Sullivan also gave an important analysis on animal nutrition and native browse.
Also timely was a discussion held by AgForce Sheep, Wool and Goat president Stephen Tully who spoke to producers about eIDs and tag retention.
A Q&A discussion was also held with some of the presenters, opening up the field for attendees to voice their industry concerns.
At the conclusion of the forum, attendees were rewarded with a Sri Lankan goat curry and coconut rice dinner, kindly donated by Western Meat Exporters, with the catering by Wildflowers Cafe, Cunnamulla.
Check out next week's Queensland Country Life newspaper for more stories from the event.
