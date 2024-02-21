Government announces eID funding, but is it enough?

The Queensland government has announced its long-awaited funding package for the mandatory national roll out of eID tags in sheep and goats.
The $6.34 million investment will provide a 50 per cent sliding scale rebate to producers and different sized saleyards and meat processors to help with the cost of the mandatory eID readers and eID devices
The package includes a 50 per cent rebate up to $1600 per PIC for producers, 50 per cent rebate from $2500 to $65,000 for saleyards, 50pc rebates from $2500 to $85,000 for processors and a 50 pc rebate up to $1600 for Queensland livestock agents and show society sub chambers.
But not everyone is happy.
AgForce Sheep Wool and Goat board president Stephen Tully said the state government announcement was "very disappointing,"
"It's been a dogs breakfast," he said.
"Wool Producers Australia have withdrawn their support for eID and we support their position, not because of traceability of which strongly support a national and equitable approach but there is no national approach and compared to other states it's grossly underfunded.
"AgForce has lobbied strongly for an equitable cost sharing arrangement between governments and industry to support grass-roots producers, those family-based farming operations that will bear the brunt of the costs."
He said AgForce, alongside industry peak bodies, supported recommendations submitted to the National Biosecurity Committee to improve traceability and enhance biosecurity, which sought a new National Livestock Identification System database capable of meeting the complete needs of Australia's livestock industries.
Mr Tully said the plan comprised a measly financial contribution from the federal government whereby sheep and goat producers are set to receive no more than $1600 per enterprise.
Warwick-based McDougall and Sons sheep agent Ross Ellis said while the eID plan had merit, he was concerned about its implementation.
"The Iong-term benefit will be there but it will be short-time chaos," he said.
"Growers have to embrace new technology and learn how to implement eID into their livestock management programs.
"The time implementation does not allow for education of growers, suppliers and transport operators and it puts a lot of pressure on the saleyard owners to get the facility up and running in time."
Mr Ellis said tagged sheep would have increased unloading times at the saleyard.
"Tags are good for cattle but handling sheep, it slows the whole process down when you unload larger numbers," he said.
"And sheep and goats are good at trying to escape through fences and damaging or losing their tags."
At Bellevue Dorpers at on the western Darling Downs, owner David Curtis said while there were benefits he had concerns around the viability of the eID technology.
"We have been using eID since 2008 on our stud and commercial operation and yes, lots of benefits and information can be gained and gleaned from it," he said.
"There's also issues with the tag quality and sometimes after a year or two they are brittle, break and must constantly replaced.
"When you muster a mob of sheep and want to auto-tag out the back of Longreach and it doesn't work there's cost and frustration."
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said Queensland needed a fast and accurate sheep and goat traceability system to protect Queensland's livestock industry from an emergency animal disease outbreak.
"Implementation of an eID system to individually trace sheep and goats will also deliver national and international standards of traceability," he said.
Individual eID for sheep and managed goats will commence implementation in Queensland from January 1, 2025, as part of an agreed national initiative.
All states and territories will work towards mandatory implementation of sheep and goat eID alongside industry to enhance national biosecurity by track and trace in case of an emergency animal disease (EAD) outbreak.
The national eID system has three elements to enable rapid contact tracing.
Each location has a PIC, a high-frequency electronic device (ear tag) containing a microchip to individually identify each animal and livestock owners can enter the necessary movement information for each animal into the NLIS database.
The government said the Queensland Traceability Advisory Group including government agencies and key industry representatives across the sheep and goat supply chain, has been meeting to plan the eID rollout across the state and support producers.
Queensland will transition to eID for sheep and managed goats in two stages with sheep and managed goats born on or after 1 January 2025 will be identified with an NLIS-accredited eID device before leaving their property of birth.
All other sheep and managed goats leaving a property will need to be identified with an NLIS-accredited eID device from 1 January 2027.
Queensland Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Allison Crook said it was critical all stakeholders supported the program.
"A robust traceability system is the cornerstone of any successful response to a biosecurity incursion in Australia," Dr Crook said.
"It is extremely important that government agencies and key stakeholder groups across the sheep and goat industry continue to work together to ensure a smooth transition."
Details of how to apply for the rebates and when applications will open will be announced in coming weeks.
The Queensland Sheep and Goat eID Assistance Package Scheme will provide:
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.