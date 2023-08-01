Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Bugs For Bugs breeds hundreds of millions of bugs to cut down on chemical use in crops

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
August 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bugs For Bugs director and entomologist Dan Papacek says 'good' insects are one of the many tools growers can utilise to reduce crop damage caused by 'bad' insects. Picture: Brandon Long
Bugs For Bugs director and entomologist Dan Papacek says 'good' insects are one of the many tools growers can utilise to reduce crop damage caused by 'bad' insects. Picture: Brandon Long

Much like the use of antibiotics, insecticides and insect-resistant genetically modified (GM) cotton are good tools being used badly, according to insect expert Dan Papacek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.