QRIDA approves $60K in TC Jasper claims

Despite thousands of millions of dollars worth of damage following in the wake of Tropical Cycle Jasper, the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority confirmed as of noon Tuesday, it had approved almost $60,000 worth of Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant applications from primary producers.
However, QRIDA manager for disasters and drought, Sheree Finney, said they understood many primary producers were extremely busy assessing damage and said applications from farmers were continuing to be received and processed.
"We know that primary producers in south east Queensland are also dealing with a devastating clean-up and recovery following storms over the Christmas and New Year period.
"Which is why Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants of up to $75,000 are now also available to them following today's joint announcement."
Primary producers operating in south east Queensland who were impacted by the recent storms may be eligible for an Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant of up to $75,000.
On Wednesday the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority announced that farmers, small businesses and not-for-profit organisations operating in the City of Gold Coast, Scenic Rim Regional Council and Logan City Council areas who were directly impacted as a result of storms over the Christmas and New Year period may be eligible for financial assistance with the costs of clean-up and reinstatement.
QRIDA said applications for the grants were now open with the maximum total grant amount of $75,000 with an initial amount of up to $10,000 available to support an initial claim with evidence of direct damage, including; photographs, quotes / estimates, tax invoices and official receipts.
A subsequent amount of up to $65,000 is available to support subsequent applications for which full evidence of payment is required.
Eligible clean-up, reinstatement activities and emergency measures includes; Equipment and materials to undertake clean-up, Additional labour costs (above and beyond normal wage expenditure i.e. day-to-day staffing), Disposing of damaged goods and injured or dead livestock, including associated costs, Repairs to buildings (other than housing), Fencing not covered by any other assistance, Reconditioning / repairing essential plant and equipment, Salvaging crops, grain and feeds, Purchase or hire/ lease costs for equipment essential to the immediate resumption of the business, Payment for tradespeople to conduct safety inspections and Essential repairs to premises and internal fittings that is not covered by insurance.
Ms Finney said she anticipated many more applications from the far north to be made as farmers came to terms with the cyclone's impact.
"It's still early days with many primary producers across far North Queensland still out there assessing damages and very much cleanup mode and we know they are yet to apply," she said.
"Importantly, producers need to remember there is plenty of time to apply with EDARG applications for TC Jasper remaining open until 28 June 2024.
"Primary producers can kick-start their recovery with an initial $10,000 Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant."
Ms Finney said applying for the initial $10,000 of an EDARG was simple.
"All primary producers need are photos or videos of the direct damage, and quotes or estimates for how much the clean-up and reinstatement measures are likely to cost," she said.
"Producers can apply for more financial assistance as many times as they require as they cleanup and reinstate their businesses until they reach the maximum grant amount, which is $75,000 for eligible primary producers."
Ms Finney acknowledged primary producers and the larger agricultural community was under significant stress at the moment.
"We encourage all eligible primary producers who have been impacted by Cyclone Jasper and the south east Queensland storms to apply for financial assistance so they can get their operations back up-and-running as soon as possible.
"We understand this is a difficult time for primary producers and QRIDA is here to help."
This latest announcement follows the Local Recovery and Resilience Grants of $1 million, announced last Thursday which will be jointly funded by Commonwealth and State, and provided to the City of Gold Coast, Logan City Council and Scenic Rim Regional Council to go towards local recovery initiatives and disaster relief.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian and Queensland Governments are committed to helping Queensland communities recover from the devastating impacts of extreme weather events.
Queensland Premier Steven Miles said targeted disaster assistance is required to keep recovery moving at speed.
A range of previously announced financial assistance for impacted residents, businesses and councils remains available as well, including Personal Hardship Assistance grants and Disaster Assistance Loans.
Residents in need of disaster support can call the Queensland Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349.
Primary producers needing assistance with their application can contact QRIDA on 1800 623 946.
