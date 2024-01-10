Queensland Country Life
QRIDA approves $60K in TC Jasper claims

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 3:00pm
SEQ primary producers impacted by storms are eligible for a range of grants up to $75,000 from QRIDA. Picture: Tablelands Regional Council
Despite thousands of millions of dollars worth of damage following in the wake of Tropical Cycle Jasper, the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority confirmed as of noon Tuesday, it had approved almost $60,000 worth of Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant applications from primary producers.

