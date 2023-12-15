Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Farmers and green groups align to oppose Qld govt CSG plan

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers and green groups align to oppose Qld govt CSG plan
Farmers and green groups align to oppose Qld govt CSG plan

It's an unlikely alliance but a Queensland government draft plan to abandon responsibility for farmland sinking due to induced coal seam gas subsidence has united farmers and green community groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.