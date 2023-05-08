Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland government's support for Gasfields Commission Queensland's subsidence review elicits anger, praise

By Brandon Long
May 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resources Minister Scott Stewart says government will support six recommendations from the Gasfields Commission Queensland's review into CSG-induced subsidence. Picture Qld government
Resources Minister Scott Stewart says government will support six recommendations from the Gasfields Commission Queensland's review into CSG-induced subsidence. Picture Qld government

The state government has angered farmers and environmental groups over its endorsement of a review into coal seam gas-induced subsidence, saying the move "falls a long way short".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.