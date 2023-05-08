The state government has angered farmers and environmental groups over its endorsement of a review into coal seam gas-induced subsidence, saying the move "falls a long way short".
Running with a 'new way forward' theme, the government on Thursday said it would support six recommendations from the Gasfields Commission Queensland's (GFCQ) review into CSG-induced subsidence (sinking), and two in principle.
The resources industry has been more supportive, saying it will strengthen policy for engaging with landholders.
The government said the measures would help strengthen protections that allowed the resource and agriculture sectors to coexist.
"We have listened to the community about concerns around coal seam gas-induced subsidence and we are committed to ensuring our coexistence frameworks provide appropriate protections," Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.
"I have no doubt that this package will assist the mining, renewable energy and agriculture sectors to go from strength to strength and creating (sic) thousands of good jobs for Queensland in years to come."
The response also supports an expanded role for the Office of Groundwater Impact Assessment (OGIA) in providing independent assessment and management of farm scale subsidence.
But for some Queensland farmers experiencing subsidence, which can impact water flow and reduce crop yields, the announcement was a hollow one.
Dalby area growers Zena and Garry Ronnfeldt have seven CSG wells on their boundary and five wells on their property and first reported subsidence three years ago.
Ms Ronnfeldt said the minister's announcement fell "a long way short".
"It has taken this long for government to start being honest about the terrible impacts CSG wells are and will cause to our ability to grow crops," Ms Ronnfeldt said.
"Meanwhile, the CSG industry, relying only on data collected for regional environmental purposes, continues to deny liability for paddock-scale farming impacts.
"The words of Minister Stewart are a slap in the face to farmers as they make clear he has taken little interest into the damage the CSG industry in his portfolio will cause to some of the very best cropping land in Queensland."
When gas wells are drilled and operated, the removal of the gas and associated water from the underground coal seams can cause the ground to collapse.
By how many centimetres, the best technology to measure it, and how impactful it is on production, is at the centre of the debate.
Some farmers are happy to coexist with gas though, such as Chinchilla grower Rob Fraser and Wallumbilla cattle producer Trevor Kehl, who have both previously spoken about their experiences.
Mr Fraser hosts 13 wells on his property and has said he values the extra income with minimal disruption, while Mr Kehl hosts 28 wells and has said working with gas companies has helped drought proof their property in dry times.
The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) welcomed the government's response, saying it was a positive step towards a process to manage future risks in onshore gas development relating to subsidence.
"The resources industry recognises the uncertainty the issue of subsidence has raised among landholders and the eight recommendations ... will help address these concerns," chief executive Ian Macfarlane said.
"Industry is supportive of the recommendations, including the need for a clear pathway for assessment, monitoring and mitigation through an agreement process that has an alternative dispute resolution process."
The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) said the government's response provided a stronger policy framework for the industry to engage with landholders.
"Although there are details still to be worked through, these reforms are a step in the right direction by ensuring strengthened regulatory management to protect landholder interests while gas production continues to deliver much-needed energy supply and economic benefits to Queenslanders," acting Queensland director Joshua O'Rourke said.
Lock the Gate Alliance, which campaigns against resource projects on prime agricultural land, said the government response failed to do anything to prevent serious damage.
"This report is basically the Palaszczuk government telling farmers that gas is going to make their land sink, and farmers have no choice but to put up with it and seek a resolution after the fact. That's not coexistence by any stretch of the imagination," national coordinator Ellen Roberts said.
"Rather than giving the gas industry the go ahead to continue laying waste to the Darling and Western Downs, the Palaszczuk government should say enough is enough and ban any further expansion of this insidious industry."
