The Queensland government has proposed new environmental protection laws which could have far reaching effects on the resource sector, farmers and communities.
The legislation aims to rule out "clearly unacceptable" resource projects, increase public consultation, crack down on outdated environmental impact statements and make sure directors can be held liable for environmental harm caused by their company.
The Environmental Protection and Other Legislation Amendment Bill, introduced into Queensland Parliament on Wednesday, must now be debated through the parliament committee process.
The response from stakeholders has been mostly positive, though some producers and conservationists say the laws should go further, while the resources peak body has deemed part of the legislation 'not acceptable'.
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the new laws would strengthen and modernise the state's environmental framework.
"This is about better protecting our environment, giving industry support by streamlining and providing greater certainty on processes, and ensuring the independent regulator can continue to be effective in its role," Ms Scanlon said.
One of the major inclusions in the Bill is a proposed change that would give the regulator power to end an EIS process where the proposal was clearly unacceptable and would be unlikely to gain approvals or contravenes laws, as is.
This will be done by introducing an 'early no' step in the EIS process so that community and project proponents know early in the piece that a project will not receive approvals as proposed, "saving industry and the regulator time and money".
Under the proposed legislation, the government is also making sure that public notification occurs for any major amendments to environmental authorities for resource-sector projects to make sure local communities are aware and can have their say.
Ms Scanlon said during consultation with stakeholders, they saw in some instances EISs upwards of 10 years old were being relied upon for project proposals, often with outdated information.
The Bill will change the framework so that EISs remain current for three years, at which point proponents can apply to extend the period.
Where there is evidence of wrongdoing, the Bill would also update legislation to make sure responsible directors and officers can be held liable.
The Bill would also look to strengthen end of life provisions for resource projects, with measures to assist the transition to new Progressive Rehabilitation and Closure Plans as well as extending timeframes for estimated rehabilitated cost decisions.
It will also give staff the ability to use body-worn cameras and drones.
Dalby area growers Zena and Garry Ronnfeldt are calling for a new EIS after "suffering terrible subsidence damage" to as a result of CSG mining activities on and around their farm.
"The EIS for the gas project in Surat was approved by government in 2013, but with changes to the gas project, advancements in knowledge of consequences and impacts, and changes to good quality cropping land laws, the EIS is no longer very relevant," Ms Ronnfeldt said.
"It must be urgently required by government to complete a new EIS."
Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said it was reassuring that a series of "unworkable provisions" proposed during the consultation phase - such as empowering the DES to retrospectively reduce the scale or intensity of existing projects - had been removed.
However, Mr Macfarlane said a key area of concern was that it gave DES new early refusal powers that would stop a project at the EIS stage based on "highly ambiguous" criteria.
"The QRC does not object to the department having an early refusal power based on very clear and consistent grounds - such as a project being illegal under current laws for example - but the current reasons for refusal at EIS stage are wide open to interpretation," he said.
"Under this Bill, a project can now be rejected if it 'impacts an area of social or technological significance, to the present generation or past or future generations'.
"This is far too broad in its meaning and could easily be misused or misinterpreted by any government for political reasons, which is not acceptable.
"The QRC will advocate very strongly for the early EIS refusal criteria to be better defined and tightened up, so the process is fair and objective for all projects."
Lock the Gate Alliance Queensland coordinator Ellie Smith said it was encouraging that some legislative failings communities had struggled against were addressed with these new laws.
"Landholders and regional communities can suffer years of stress and uncertainty not knowing whether mining projects will go ahead, and these changes prevent mining companies from keeping zombie projects on their books," Ms Smith said.
"It's also a win for transparency as the public will be notified of major changes to environmental approvals. This is very significant and an important step by the Palaszczuk Government."
However, Ms Smith said much greater reforms were still needed to restore the community's confidence in Queensland's mining laws.
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.