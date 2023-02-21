Queensland Country Life
Home/News

CSG plans at Springvale, Kupunn rejected by farmers

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
February 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of farmers have rejected plans to drill CSG wells under their properties. Picture by GFCQ

Four Queensland farming families are taking on multinational Arrow Energy over its plans to drill for coal seam gas under their properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.