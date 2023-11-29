The government has responded to a claim by a south east canegrower that they failed in their efforts to eradicate fire ants after three nests were discovered in Northern New South Wales on Saturday.
The National Fire Ant Eradication Program is leading the coordinated response across the country and has government representatives from each state and territory.
A NFAEP spokesperson said it was the most successful of its kind in the world, and since fire ants were first detected in Brisbane in 2001, had limited spread of this aggressive invasive pest to approximately 5km per year, which it said compared to more than 40km per year spread seen in the United States and even more rapid spread in China.
A NFAEP spokesperson said they were on track with their plan to eradicate the pests.
"Detections of fire ants outside south east Queensland have occurred throughout the life of the program and have been successfully eradicated every time," the spokesperson said.
"The National Fire Ant Program is demonstrably the most successful fire ant program in the world, with the spread and impact of the ants just a fraction of what has been experienced in other countries".
"The new response plan was unanimously endorsed by the Commonwealth and every state and territory earlier this year.
"The Commonwealth and some states have already committed their funding while other states are continuing their budget processes.
"Implementation of the response plan is proceeding as planned".
The spokesperson said a more detailed containment and eradication plan for Murwillumbah would be released in coming days after the extent of this detection is determined.
Earlier the NFAEP stated it was working hand-in-hand with the NSW Department of Primary Industries to contain and eradicate fire ants following their detection in Murwillumbah.
It said support by the program included trained officers to assist with fire ant nest destruction, detection dogs to help determine the extent of the detection and genetic testing to help determine the source of the ants.
The program understands the confronting nature of the first detection of fire ants in northern NSW but urges the community and relevant agencies to work together to ensure they are eradicated.
NFAEP said fire ant detections outside the south east Queensland infestation area do happen from time to time and they have procedures in place to deal with them.
Successful eradications of isolated infestations have been achieved, such as in Yarwun north of Gladstone in 2006 (and) subsequent infestations at the Port of Gladstone, Port of Brisbane and Port Botany were eradicated between 2013 and 2016, DAF noted.
NFAEP said this detection once again underlined the fact that human-assisted movement is by far the greatest risk in the spread of fire ants (and) the success of the program to date had been built on the efforts of communities to be alert for ants, and most importantly to report potential fire ant to the NFAEP.
In July the Commonwealth and all state and territory governments unanimously endorsed the NFAEP where it toughened compliance with the Biosecurity Act.
NFAEP said the Commonwealth, Queensland and NSW have already made budget commitments to support the plan and all other states, who have also endorsed the plan, are continuing to work through their budget processes.
You can report fire ants to the National Fire Ant Eradication Program either by calling 13 25 23 or using the online form at www.fireants.org.au.
Reports can also be made to the local authorities, NSW DPI, by calling 1800 680 244 or visiting www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/biosecurity/forms/report-exotic-ants.
