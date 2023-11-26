Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 27, 2023
Invasive fire ants jump border from Queensland to NSW

By Samantha Lock
November 27 2023 - 9:20am
Crews are working to chemically eradicate an infestation of fire ants in northern NSW. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)
Fire ants have jumped the Queensland border into NSW for the first time since the infestation began.

