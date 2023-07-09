Queensland Country Life
Seifert Belmont Reds successful debut at the 2023 Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition

Updated July 10 2023 - 9:14am, first published 6:30am
Husband-and-wife team Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert of Seifert Belmont Reds, with their champion trophy and ribbons they received on the night for their winning entities. Picture by Sheree Kershaw
First time competitors at the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition, Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert of Seifert Belmont Reds, were thrilled to have walked away in a swathe of ribbons and a champion trophy at this year's event.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

