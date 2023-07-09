After claiming the encouragement award at the 2022 Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition, the Surawski family of Theodore were even more determined this year to bring home a broad ribbon.
Little did they know, they would be walking away with one of their best results to date, claiming the 2023 grand champion carcase accolade of the competition.
Beau and Renee Surawski and sons Reid and Mac, run a Theodore cattle backgrounding and mix feedlot operation, alongside Renee's family, the Hutchinsons, which own the Warnoah Feedlot at Moura.
They also run a small Red Angus and Charolais cross cattle herd.
Mr Surawski said their families were long-standing supporters of the competition, which recognised quality cattle across the district.
"Normally, we're just supporting the competition and just putting cattle that full out of our normal trade operation," he said.
"We kept three good steers that were suitable for the rest of our business supply chain, but I held them back for this competition this time.
"They were going to go into the grain fed section and then I thought their starting weights might have been a bit higher when they were starting.
"We had the season behind us, so we just kept them on the grass and leucaena and it paided off."
Their top carcase, which scored 160.88 points and 30.31 for MSA, was entered into class one single grassfed steer, 0-6 teeth, 300 to 420 kilograms section.
The Charbray cross steer produced a hot standard carcase weight of 320.20kg and had an eye muscle area of 112 sq cm, scored two for marbling and measured 12 millimetre for P8 and 10mm of rib fat.
This is Renamark's first champion accolade since Beau and Renee Surawski first entered entries into the competition in 2017.
Mr Surawski said the family humbled by the result.
"It's always a surprise, you think your cattle entries will perform good, but then they still got to come up against nearly 700 entries, and everything's got to be right. You only need to pull down in one area and miss out," he said.
"The other arm of the company being Warnoah Rural, which has been feeding the grain fed entries and always put a few entries into the comp, but never so much targeted it as I did with these three steers this year.
"A bit more targeted this year paid off."
Looking at the grand champion steer's carcase scores overall, Mr Surawski said he produced outstanding slaughter data.
"If you were building one, you'd be aiming for something like that," he said.
"The steer achieved maximum scores and we were quite happy with the result.
"We're all hunting that one thats got the perfect fat scores and able to fill a big eye muscle and higher yield in the good MSA index but often your dressing ability or yield and your carcase quality are counteractive.
"This steer had all the attributes and that's probably why he had the margin that he had on the others in the competition this year.
The grand champion steer was purchased by Renamark as a weaner back in April 2022 from a small local breeder.
"The breeders were really chuffed with the result when we told them and humbled by the fact that they could breed an article like that and for it to go on and produce this result," he said.
"Being a European cross, they certainly produce that dressing percentage in yield.
"They certainly help when you're chasing MSA scores, the hump height is relevant and he was certainly not at the extreme end of that and had the ideal softness.
"We're in central Queensland and we've got heat, humidity and insect pressure, so a bit of tropical adoption helps."
The Surawski family also claimed reserve champion grassfed steer carcase award, with their Red Brangus Charolais cross steer, which measured a hot standard carcase weight of 347.80kg.
The carcase, which scored 146.34 points and 27.87 for MSA, was entered into class one single grassfed steer, 0-6 teeth, 300 to 420 kilograms section.
He measured 104 sq cm for EMA, and measured 13 millimetre for P8 and 10mm of rib fat.
It was above average rainfall season last year for Theodore, and Mr Surawski said the cattle and pastures had benefited greatly from it.
"We had some late summer, early autumn rain, which was our best grass growing rain this year and it has helped until now," he said.
"The season was quite good and we planted some pastures a few years ago and that really got them established in the previous 12-18 months."
Mr Surawski said the family enjoyed supporting the competition year in, year out, because it was an opportunity to benchmark their cattle against other herds in the district and receive optimal carcase data.
"I love the fact that it's a carcase competition because it's not subjective. It's nearly all objective measurements and there's no hiding from the truth," he said.
"It was great to see entry numbers were strong and I guess that makes the victory for us a bit sweeter."
