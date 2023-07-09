Queensland Country Life
Theodore's Renamark win grand champion carcase entry at 2023 Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 9 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 8:00pm
Renee and Beau Surawski, Theodore, received champion and reserve champion accolades for their grassfed steer entries, with sponsor Chas Nobbs, Eric NobbsCommermorative Trust. Picture: Ben Harden
After claiming the encouragement award at the 2022 Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition, the Surawski family of Theodore were even more determined this year to bring home a broad ribbon.

