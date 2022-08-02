Queensland Country Life
Belmont Red stud principals delighted with record result

By Helen Walker
Updated August 2 2022 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert, Seifert Belmont Reds, Jandowae, with lot 47 who topped their on-property sale at $46,000 and was bought by repeat buyer Samuel Slack, Agnes Vale, Childers . Picture supplied.

Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert could not contain their delight after they achieved a breed record breaking top price of $46,000, and a stunning average of $18,494, at their fourth Seifert Belmont Reds on property bull sale, at Wonga, near Jandowae.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

