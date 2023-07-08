The Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition committee held it's annual awards dinner at the Biloela RSL Club on Friday.
Now in it's 35th year, 141 local beef producers and industry representatives attended formal evening to celebrate the winning entries in the grassfed and grainfed classes of the carcase competition.
Full results here: Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition 2023 champions revealed
The committee also hosted a charity auction, with livestock agent representatives from KellCo Rural Agencies Monto taking the bids on the evening.
The auction on the night raised $8945 for the RACQ Capricornia Rescue Helicopter Service.
Each year, the competition also allows the distribution of commission from sale of carcase competition cattle be awarded to local show societies.
In 2023, $23,670.77 was donated and shared between Baralaba, Bauhinia, BIloela, Monto, Moura, Theodore, Wowan, and Arcadia show societies.
Full competition wrap up in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
