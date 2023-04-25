Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rocky Working Dog Sale: Proceeds of Cabra Glebe Joey service fee charity auction donated to Dan Rutledge's recovery

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 25 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 7:00pm
Shaun Carr, Wandoan, with his niece Shilo, 4, and nephew Sid, 2, his dog, Joey, and Dave Steel, Moura. Picture by Ben Harden
The proceeds of a service fee to a four-year-old working dog at this year's Rockhampton Working Dog Sale will be donated to help with the recovery of a central Queensland father and his family, after he suffered a life-changing stroke in 2022.

