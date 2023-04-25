The proceeds of a service fee to a four-year-old working dog at this year's Rockhampton Working Dog Sale will be donated to help with the recovery of a central Queensland father and his family, after he suffered a life-changing stroke in 2022.
Shaun and Robyn Carr will donate the $4300 service fee, for their Border Collie, Cabra Glebe Joey, to Dan Rutledge and his family.
Mr Carr said all proceeds will go towards his mate.
"I worked with Dan for four years in the mines and got to know him quite well," he said.
"I just thought this donation could go towards helping him out in his recovery.
"Joey is a work dog who I've grown to admire his nature around stock."
Dan is a 45-year-old husband to wife Leisa and father to Chelsea 17, Hayden 15 and Sienna 14.
In June 2022, after having many sinus issues and under going scans, Dan and his family were shocked with the diagnosis of a neurocytoma brain tumour, the size a of a golf ball.
Dan had surgery on July 6, 2022, to remove the tumour, but he suffered severe complications during surgery that left him fighting for his life and he was in a coma for five weeks.
He was not expected to survive, but Dan beat all odds and woke up after suffering cerebral venous infarct (an uncommon form of a stroke) and brain stem damage.
Dan's daughter Chelsea said once he was out of a coma, he was still fighting for his life.
"Just when we thought we had been through the hardest part of it all, it only got harder," she said.
"Dad has had to learn how to walk, talk, eat and move every part of his body over again."
Dan is now at home in Yeppoon, after living in Brisbane for over six months.
Chelsea said they're now trying to recover from the long-term impact this has left on their family.
"Dad is unable to work, my Mum had to give up her job to be his full-time carer," she said.
"Dad is continuing working hard in rehabilitation to help his recovery.
"He now faces the challenge of his life changing conditions that require 24 hour care."
He now has vocal paralysis, memory loss, cognitive communication, and physical impairments.
Giving back to industry was a large goal of Clermont working dog breeder Isaac Hotz over the weekend, who donated the proceeds of a Border Collie pup during the sale on Sunday.
Mr Hotz sold his four and half-month-old Border Collie female called, Wilderness Jazz, for $6000 to a partnership between Gary Wendt and Bill Adin.
The female dog is by Riverside Jerry and out of Wilderness Naughty and was started on sheep.
Mr Wendt said they plan to Jazz back into the sale incentives.
The proceeds of the sale will go to further development of the StockDog Handlers - 3 Minds Connected podcast, which features interviews with renowned stockdog handlers.
"It was my pleasure to support the podcast and bring it to the forefront of the working dog industry," Mr Hotz said.
"I've been breeding Border Collies for 19 years and I though a fair bit of that pup."
The crew behind the podcast have also decided they will donate $2000 from the $6000 donation, to Dan Rutledge's recovery to $6500,
