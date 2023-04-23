Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Rockhampton Working Dog Sale's record $33,000 bid for Border Collie

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 23 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cabra Glebe Sid, with vendor Joseph Leven, Casino, NSW, and buyer Helen Parker and daughter Macey, 3. Picture supplied by Jodie Humble
Cabra Glebe Sid, with vendor Joseph Leven, Casino, NSW, and buyer Helen Parker and daughter Macey, 3. Picture supplied by Jodie Humble

The record price paid for an Australian Border Collie working dog has been broken after a sale in Rockhampton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.