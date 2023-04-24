The annual Ray White Livestock Rockhampton Working Dog Sale was held at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange in Gracemere on Sunday.
The working dog auction kicked off with previews of sale lots which was the largest offering of working dogs in the southern hemisphere.
With a full capacity crowd in the grandstands and over 1000 people viewing on Stocklive, the working dog and pup sale has become a must-attend event on the bush calendar.
Now operating in its fifth year, the sale has grown from just eight dogs auctioned in 2015, to a catalogue of 112 lots this year.
A record price for an Australian Border Collie working dog was also paid, with 98 lots selling on the day overall.
