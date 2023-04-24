Queensland Country Life
Addy's Border Collie pups average $15,666 at Rockhampton Working Dog Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:34am, first published April 24 2023 - 8:30pm
Vendor Marty Addy and Emma Sutherland, Rolleston with one of their pups. Picture by Jodie Humble
Demand for overseas working dog bloodlines was evident at the recent Rockhampton Working Dog Sale, where three Border Collie pups, with a Welsh bloodline, averaged $15,666.

