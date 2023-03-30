OVERNIGHT storms and heavy could not dampen the spirits of the competitors of this year's led steer and heifer competition at the Royal Toowoomba Show.
A high-quality showing of 20 exhibits assembled for judge Tim Eastwell, Warwick, but it was a classy heavyweight black Limousin steer from south of the border that took top honours.
Lindesay View Sniper claimed the grand champion broad ribbon on behalf of exhibitors Josh and Kirsty Sawtell, Lindesay View Limousins, Kyogle, NSW, after being named the heavyweight champion ahead of Goose, exhibited by Blake Dawson, Kingsthorpe, in reserve.
The grand champion was joined on the judging lawn for consideration by another of Mr Dawson's entries, a red Limousin called Foxie, which was earlier named lightweight champion ahead of the lightweight reserve champion Took A While Red, which was exhibited by Took a While Charolais, Kyogle, NSW.
Rounding out a successful day for the Dawson family was a black Limousin steer called Thor, which took out the middleweight title ahead of The Rock, exhibited by the McUtchen family, Jandowae.
However, after some careful deliberations, Mr Eastwell said he could not go past the 16-month-old heavyweight purebred Limousin steer, who was sired by the Canandian bull Runl Zingray.
"He is a very complete steer that carries that weight right the way through," Mr Eastwell said.
"I thought he had a very nice top line, was very well balanced and was a real standout, which is what put him above the middleweight and heavyweight."
Thursday's victory marked the first time the Sawtells have shown at Toowoomba, after previously tasting success in the form of 2022 on the hook champion and 2021 led steer champion at Casino Beef Week.
"We actually have a couple of bulls entered into the stud competitions and just thought we'd send him along as well," Lindesay View stud principal Josh Sawtell said.
"He was just such a stylish, easy-finishing steer that got to show weight really quickly, so we thought it was not a bad idea to send him along as well.
"It's our first time at Toowoomba, so it feels really good to have a 100 per cent strike rate so to speak."
Mr Sawtell said Sniper would now be prepared for the hook and hoof competition at this year's Casino Beef Week in May.
"We've enjoyed a little bit of success at Beef Week over the past couple of years, so hopefully we can keep that going," he said.
"After that, we will turn our attention to the Ekka in Brisbane with some of our other show cattle."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
