THE competition was fierce across the board in the stud cattle ring at last Saturday's Jandowae show.
A strong gathering of 75 exhibits were brought forward for judges Burnett Fahey and Mitch Franz with the pair having their work cut out for them selecting a supreme champion.
Earning the top gong was an Angus cow, Kioma Glitz N Glamour T1, exhibited by the Graham family, Kingaroy.
The 14-month-old supreme exhibit was sired by S Powerpoint WS 5503.
The fierce competition also extended into the junior categories with strong showings in both the young judges and paraders.
Taking out the Joe Tones Memorial Trophy for champion young judge was Georgia Graham with Josephine Ballon claiming the junior champion young judge.
Read Also:
Supreme champion exhibit: Kioma Glitz N Glamour T1: (Angus) - exhibited by Dean and Melissa Graham and Family.
Supreme bull: Summit Top Secret S2 (Limousin) exhibited by Summit Livestock Limousins.
Supreme female: Kioma Glitz N Glamour T1.
Supreme exhibitors group: Wattlebray Charbrays (Trevor and Lolita Ford and family).
Equal most successful exhibitor: Wattlebray Charbrays.
Equal most successful exhibitor: Palyah Angus (Kingaroy State High School).
Champion and senior champion young judge: Georgia Graham.
Equal second place senior young judge: Indy Eriksen.
Equal second place senior young judge: Daniel Ford.
Fourth place senior young judge Charleigh Tucker.
Junior champion young judge: Josephine Ballon.
Second place junior young judge: Samuel Ford.
Third place junior young judge: Charlee Doring.
Champion and senior champion young parader: Indy Eriksen.
Second place senior young parader: Chloe Ford.
Third place senior young parader: Daniel Ford.
Intermediate champion young parader: Nina Obst.
Second place intermediate young parader: Justin Haig.
Third place intermediate young parader: Aaron Cullen.
Junior champion parader: Emily Ballon.
Second place junior parader: Samuel Ford.
Third place junior parader: Erin Graham.
Champion led steer or heifer: Pissle exhibited by James and Kath McUtchen.
Reserve champion led steer or heifer: The Rock exhibited by James and Kath McUtchen.
Junior and grand champion British bull: AAA Extreme T9 exhibited by Denis and Theresa Roberts.
Junior and grand champion British female: Kioma Glitz N Glamour T1.
Senior champion bull: Jambili Salakai Loto exhibited by James and Kath McUtchen.
Reserve senior champion bull: Kildare Snoopy exhibited by Kildare South Devons.
Reserve junior champion bull: Speckle Park On the Rocks T1 exhibited by G and C Alexander.
Senior champion female: Kildare Diana 90 exhibited by Kildare South Devons.
Reserve senior champion female: Palyah Reya exhibited by Kingaroy State High School.
Reserve junior champion female: Palyah Stormy exhibited by Kingaroy State High School.
Exhibitors group: Palyah Angus (Kingaroy State High School).
Senior and grand champion European bull: Summit Top Secret S2.
Junior and grand champion female: St Pauls Riddler Q404 Pear S422, exhibited by Eden Hills Simmentals.
Junior champion bull: Rockview Lodge Superman exhibited by Rockview Lodge Charolais.
Reserve junior champion bull: Black Pearl Top Gun exhibited by Charleigh Tucker.
Reserve junior champion female: Summit MS Josie T844 exhibited by Eden Hills Simmentals.
Junior and grand champion small breeds bull: K-Raad Black Earl exhibited by Koenraad Labrie.
Senior and grand champion small breeds female: Longyard Aneesha exhibited by Robert Labrie.
Junior and grand champion tropical bull: Glengarry Smooth Move exhibited by Glengarry Brahman stud.
Junior and grand champion tropical female: Glengarry Justine 3324.
Reserve junior champion bull: Wattlebray Sterling.
Senior champion female: Wattlebray Remi.
Reserve senior champion female: Wattlebray Queen.
Reserve junior champion female: Lone Staar Stevie exhibited by Chloe, Daniel, Liam and Samuel Ford.
Exhibitors group: Wattlebray Charbrays.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.