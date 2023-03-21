THE future of the Darling Downs stud cattle industry was on full display at the Oakey show last weekend as well as some of the best cattle in the district.
A total of 55 stud cattle exhibits were assembled for judges Bec Skene, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains and Charleigh Tucker, Jandowae, under the watchful eye of 2022 rural ambassador Alex Peters, who acted as chief steward for the first time.
Supreme interbreed bull: GK Simply Epic S10, exhibited by GK Livestock, Dalby.
Supreme interbreed female: Trinity Vale Red Rosette (Simmental) with calf at foot GK Tiger Lily T16, exhibited by GK Livestock, Dalby.
Most successful exhibitor: GK Livestock.
Interbreed pair of bulls: KDA (Brangus) exhibited by Brendan Lau, Gympie.
Interbreed pair of females: Pittsworth High School Lowlines.
Grand champion tropical bull: KDA Goliath (Brangus).
Reserve champion tropical bull: KDA Ghost (Brangus).
Grand champion tropical female: Oakmore Park Valentina (Droughtmaster), exhibited by Downlands College on behalf of Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud.
Reserve champion tropical female: KDA Hannah (Brangus).
Grand champion European bull: GK Simply Epic S10 (Simmental).
Reserve champion European bull: Little Gem Sovereign Special (Charolais), exhibited by Little Gem Charolais stud, Jones Gully.
Grand champion European female: Trinity Vale Red Rosette (Simmental) with GK Tiger Lily T16.
Reserve champion European female: GK True Materpiece.
Grand champion British bull: Exton Spellbinder S135 (Angus), exhibited by Exton Angus stud, Bergen.
Reserve champion British bull: Lik Lik Titanium (Lowline), exhibited by Lik Lik Lowline stud, Cambooya.
Grand champion British female: Exton Ripponlea R76 (Angus).
Reserve champion British female: Kingsgrove Izzy (Murray Grey) with a calf at foot, exhibited by Kingsgrove Murray Greys, Holland Park.
Champion and champion heavyweight led steer or heifer: Goose, exhibited by Blake Dawson.
Reserve champion and medium weight champion led steer or heifer: Foxy, exhibited by Blake Dawson.
Lightweight champion led steer or heifer - Silver exhibited by Oakey High School.
Champion and champion intermediate parader: Lara Hartwig.
Reserve champion and senior champion parader: Brooke Iseppi.
Junior champion parader: Narlah Cooke.
Champion and senior champion judge: Beau Magann.
Reserve champion and intermediate champion judge: Alice Train.
Junior champion judge: Andy Mulcahy.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
