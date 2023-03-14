A STRONG turn out of 120 entries gathered for this year's Proston Show on Saturday.
Under the watchful eye of judges Jason Livingstone, Ballycasheen Limousins, and Kathryn Rose, Traveston Droughtmasters and Herefords, Hazleton Brahmans, Gayndah took top honours.
Proston also hosted this year's Dexter feature show, which was well received by the breed and the big crowd in attendance.
Danny Gould, Booubyjan, took out the under-15 junior judges, while Daniel O'Sullivan, Brisbane, was named the under-25 winner.
In the junior handlers, Montanna Dziduch, Proston, claimed top honours in the under-15 event while Ryan Gould, Booubyjan, won the under-25 event.
Supreme exhibit: Hazelton Lady Joy, Brett and Susan Kirk, Hazelton Brahmans, Gayndah.
Interbreed bull: Silver Linings Teddy, Jess Beddows, Silver Linings Simmentals, Cloyna.
Interbreed female: Hazelton Lady Joy.
Most successful exhibitor: Brett and Susan Kirk, Hazelton Brahmans.
Champion led steer: Hillsborough Spot, Graham and Val Wicks, Wondai.
Grand champion tropical female: Hazelton Lady Joy.
Senior champion tropical female: TN4 Little Shake, T Gould and N Holt, TN4 Brahmans, Booubyjan.
Reserve snr ch tropical female: Whitaker Miss Lily, Clint and Robyn Whitaker, Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera.
Junior ch tropical female: Hazelton Lady Joy.
Res: Whitaker Miss Paris.
Gr and snr ch tropical bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser.
Res: Hazelton Barny.
Jnr ch tropical bull: Duff Silverlead S237, Stephen Duff, Duff Red Brangus, Gayndah.
Res: BTS Kenso, W and C Backhouse, BTS Brahmans, Kandanga.
Gr and jnr ch European bull: Silver Linings Teddy.
Gr ch European female: Dangora Gully Skylar, Proston State School, Dangora Gully Limousins, Proston.
Res jnr ch European bull: Silver Linings Tarzan.
Jnr ch European female: Dangora Gully Skylar.
Res jnr ch European female: Silver Linings Trixie.
Gr ch British bull: Tallangalook Surgeon, St Joseph's Nudgee College, Tallangalook Shorthorns, Brisbane.
Gr ch British female: KDW Kedmaw Red Cherok, Kim Wilkie, Kedmaw Red Angus, Armstrong Creek.
Snr ch British bull: Tallangalook Surgeon.
Snr ch British female: KDW Kedmaw Red Cherok.
Jnr ch British female: Diamond Miss Star Mile, Kim Wilkie, Mikeys Angus, Armstrong.
Res jnr ch British female: Springvale Stella, K Hayward and A Randle, Springvale Red Angus, Proston.
Gr ch bull: Greenhills Skittles, Aleck & Katrina McCloskey, Greenhills Dexters, Cressbrook.
Gr ch female: Mourylani Ruby Rose, Heather Mourilyan, Mourylani Dexters, Walloon.
Snr ch bull: Greenhills Beau.
Jnr ch bull: Greenhills Skittles.
Res jnr ch bull: Evergrow Farm Promise, Aleck & Katrina McCloskey, Greenhills Dexters.
Snr ch female: Mourylani Ruby Rose.
Res snr ch female: Mourylani Really.
Jnr ch female: Greenhills Star.
Res jnr ch female: Greenhills Madison.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
