Around the ring: 2023 Proston show stud cattle results

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
Hazelton Lady Joy was named supreme exhibit. Picture: Hazleton Brahmans
Nanango MP Deb Frecklington presents the reserve champion junior champion British female ribbon to Springvale Stella, exhibited by K Hayward and A Randle. Picture: Suuplied

Brahmans reign supreme at Proston

A STRONG turn out of 120 entries gathered for this year's Proston Show on Saturday.

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

