THE Limousin breed celebrated half a century with a feature show at last weekend's Pittsworth show.
A total of 186 entries were put forward for stud cattle judges Sam Parish and Ben Toll, Dubbo, NSW, while Mackenzie Leeson and Lila Burton were given the nod in the young judges and paraders competition by judge Kirrily Issepi-Johnson.
Interbreed female champion: KBV Temperance (Simmental) exhibited by KBV Simmental stud, Djuan.
Interbreed bull champion: Meldon Park Stamp Duty (Simmental), exhibited by the Skene Family, Cecil Plains.
Interbreed breeders group: Gold Crest Limousin stud, exhibited by the Hartwig Family, Crows Nest.
Interbreed progeny group: KBV Simmental stud.
Junior bull spectacular champion: Meldon Park Stamp Duty.
Junior bull spectacular reserve champion: K5X Significant S117, (Red Angus), exhibited by S Hayward and K Smith, Clifton.
Simbrah junior and grand champion bull: KBV Sampson.
Santa Gertrudis junior and grand champion bull: Ribbleton Texas, exhibited by the Hutchinson Family, Clifton.
Santa Gertrudis junior and grand champion female: Ribbleton Tessa.
Santa Gertrudis reserve junior champion female: Whitably Tania, exhibited by Camrose Partnership.
Santa Gertrudis senior champion female: Ribbleton Sandy.
Santa Gertrudis reserve senior champion female: Rose Oak Sapphire, exhibited by Downlands College.
Droughtmaster junior and grand champion bull: Nindethana Napoleon, exhibited by Nindethana Pastoral, Camp Mountain.
Droughtmaster senior and grand champion female: Oakmore Ursa, exhibited by Downlands College.
Droughtmaster reserve senior champion female: Oakmore Park Valentina, exhibited by Downlands College.
Brangus junior and grand champion female: HVB Miss Real McCoy, exhibited by Hidden Valley Beef.
Brangus senior champion female: Jacaranda Azalea 2049, exhibited by Hayley Madeley.
Brahman junior and grand champion female: Malabar Goldie 2132, exhibited by Tim Krause.
Highlander senior and grand champion female: Miranda of Tir DHE, exhibited by Oakey State High School.
Lowline senior and grand champion bull: Pittsworth Screentime, exhibited by Pittsworth State High School.
Lowline junior champion bull: Lik Lik Titanium, exhibited by C and J Schiller.
Lowline reserve junior champion bull: Ebony Sambuca, exhibited by Wendy Ceasar.
Lowline senior and grand champion female: Lik Lik Perfection.
Lowline reserve senior champion female: Pittsworth Q Girl.
Lowline junior champion female: Lik Lik Trinity.
Lowline reserve junior champion female: Ebony Sweet Sundae.
Belted Galloway senior and grand champion female: Ironbark Peggy exhibited by S and L Byrnes.
Australian Heritage Angus junior and grand champion bull: Mason Farm Monte Majura, exhibited by Tracey and Greg Krahenbing.
Australian Heritage Angus senior champion bull: Mason Farm Red Alert.
Simmental junior and grand champion bull: Meldon Park Stamp Duty, exhibited by Meldon park Simmentals, Cecil Plains.
Simmental junior and grand champion female: KBV Temperance.
Simmental reserve junior champion female: KBV Temptation.
Charolais junior and grand champion bull: Scots PGC College Sharp Shooter, exhibited by Scots PGC College, Warwick and M Lollback.
Charolais reserve junior champion bull: Brendale Thornton, exhibited by BP an MJ Scheiwe.
Charolais senior and grand champion female: Palm View Smokin Milly, exhibited by Downlands College.
Speckle Park senior and grand champion bull: AAA Traffic Jam, exhibited by Denis Roberts.
Speckle Park reserve and grand champion female: Everest K247 Stardust, exhibited by Downlands College.
Speckle Park senior champion female: Everest Miss Watter R24.
Speckle Park junior champion female: Everest Miss Wattle S24.
Speckle Park reserve junior champion female: SND Signature 103E Star Dust S2, exhibited by SND Speckle Park stud, Pittsworth.
Shorthorn junior and grand champion bull: Moombi Galaxy T27, exhibited by LMR Shorthorns.
Red Angus junior and grand champion bull: K5X Significant S117, exhibited by S Hayward and K Smith, Clifton.
Red Angus reserve junior champion bull: K5X Stockman S119.
Red Angus senior champion bull: Donna-Lynn Saint S1, exhibited by Milton Fowler.
Red Angus junior champion female: Donna-Lynn Red Cherry T1.
Red Angus senior champion female: Donna-Lynn Cherie P2.
Devon junior and grand champion female: Yelir Queen Cindy, exhibited by Yelir Devon stud.
Hereford junior and grand champion bull: Willgoose Eisenhower S113, exhibited by Willgoose Herefords.
Hereford reserve junior champion bull: Willgoose Equador S123.
Hereford senior champion bull: Willgoose Entertain S086.
Hereford junior and grand champion female: Binara Moxie, exhibited by Downlands College.
Hereford reserve junior champion female: Binara Prudence.
Angus junior and grand champion bull: K5X Shootout S70.
Angus reserve junior champion bull: Scots PGC College Sunny.
Angus senior and grand champion female: K5X Wilcoola N106.
Angus reserve senior champion female: Scots PGC Sky.
Angus junior champion female: Gold Star Duchess S3, exhibited by T and T Nuttridge.
Angus reserve junior champion female: Scots PGC 306.
Supreme exhibit, grand champion and junior champion bull: Benjarra Say No More S35, exhibited by Benjarra Limousin stud, Clifton.
Reserve junior champion bull: Gold Crest Stirling, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousin stud, Crows Nest.
Calf champion: Gold Crest NL Santana.
Reserve calf champion: Fernvale Tank, exhibited by Ray Zanhow.
Senior champion bull: Gold Crest Salvador.
Grand champion female: Ruby Park Pandora, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousin stud.
Calf champion female: Gold Crest Next Jackeroo Adele T17.
Reserve calf champion female: Gold Crest C Marmalade T18.
Junior champion female: Gold Crest L and L April.
Senior champion female: Ruby Park Pandora.
Reserve senior champion female: Brentvale Krystal R14, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousin stud.
Breeders Group: Gold Crest Limousin stud.
Progeny Stakes: Gold Crest Limousin stud.
Pair of Females: Gold Crest Limousin stud
Pair of Bulls: Benjarra Limousin stud.
Grand and lightweight champion led steer or heifer: Thor, exhibited by Blake and Tegan Dawson.
Reserve lightweight champion led steer or heifer: Foxy, exhibited by Blake and Tegan Dawson.
Champion heavyweight led steer or heifer, Chewie, exhibited by Luke and Emily Cox.
Reserve champion heavyweight led steer or heifer: Sammy, exhibited by Fernvale Limousins.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
