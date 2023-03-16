Queensland Country Life
Around the ring: 2023 Pittsworth stud cattle results | Photos

By Billy Jupp
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
THE Limousin breed celebrated half a century with a feature show at last weekend's Pittsworth show.

Billy Jupp

