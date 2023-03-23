New South Wales stud Amarula Dorpers received the highest bid at the Annual Charleville Dorper and White Dorper sale on Wednesday, with their Dorper ram fetching a handy $5400 on its way to the top spot.
The figures fell considerably from last year's sale reslt, with 109 of the 123 rams selling for a clearance of 89 per cent, overall average of $2645 per head, and gross of $286,600.
The top price white face Dorper, lot 25, was offered by Wayne and Karen Dingle of Smit Dorpers and Boondara White Dorpers, Mungallala, and was purchased by Brent and Teresa Gadsby, Morven, for $5000.
Morven local and repeat buyer Lex Jukes went home with the Kirby family's top-priced offering, lot 13, as one of the 12 rams that he picked up on the day for an average price of $2683.
Other bulk buyers included Duncan and Jaime Jukes, Morven, who secured 11 rams averaging $2000, the Winten family, Morven, who took home 10 rams for an average of $2240 per head, as did Mirage land and water co, Cunnanulla, who outlaid an average price of $3500 for their draft of 10.
