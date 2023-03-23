Queensland Country Life
Amarula Dorpers top Charleville Dorper and White Dorper sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Amarula Dorpers stud principals Lorroi and Justin Kirkby, with Nutrien selling agent Gus Foott and buyer Lex Jukes. Picture: Supplied

New South Wales stud Amarula Dorpers received the highest bid at the Annual Charleville Dorper and White Dorper sale on Wednesday, with their Dorper ram fetching a handy $5400 on its way to the top spot.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

