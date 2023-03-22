Tick alert at Roma Saleyards

A cattle tick has been discovered in a mob of cattle consigned for sale at Roma on Tuesday.
Maranoa Regional Council CEO Edwina Marks has confirmed that when the tick was found on a beast that was part of a consignment from the Taroom-Wandoan area, the Department of Agriculture was notified and it was their staff that managed the incident.
She said that included isolating the mob and testing them all, before returning them to the property they came from.
"They took the necessary precautions," she said. "There is a process to follow, which the council has been guided by."
Maranoa's deputy mayor Geoff McMullen said he had been informed of the tick's presence by a council email, and that all councillors had been informed, as well as all agents operating at the yards.
"I understand DAF testing showed it was a female tick," he said.
"We were told it wasn't of concern, and that it had only come from that consignment.
"People will be concerned but I imagine DAF will have gone through everything thoroughly."
Cr McMullen said he only knew what he'd been advised by email, and he didn't want to anticipate what other steps might be necessary now that the tick had been found.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.