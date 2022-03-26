Dorpers on the rise as bids fly at Charleville

The bids were flying at the annual Charleville Dorper and White Dorper sale this week amongst a competitive market, where some buyers went home happy customers, while others were left empty handed.



The six vendors were a combination of Queensland and New South Wales studs: Amarula Dorpers, Moree, Analara Dorpers, Dubbo, BaseCamp White Dorpers, Kogan, Winrae Dorpers, Bundarra, Smit Dorpers and Boondara White Dorpers, Mungallala, and Boonoon Dorpers, Weengallon.



In a true reflection of the current market, 123 rams sold to average $3710, with the sale reaching a gross total of $456,400.



The overall top price ram was a White Dorper offered by Wayne and Karen Dingle of Smit Dorpers and Boondara White Dorpers, which sold for $6600 to the Jukes family of Morven.

The two top price Dorper rams sold for $5800 a piece, offered by the Southern family of Boonoon Dorpers, and the Kirby family of Amarula Dorpers, Moree, respectively.

The Jukes family purchased one of the top Dorpers in their mob of 24 rams secured at the sale, while the other went home with the Boland family, Mitchell.

Bulk buyers included the Winten family, Morven, who took home 20 rams at an average of $3690, and the Heinemann family, Charleville, who purchased a mob of 10 rams to average $3460 a head.



Nutrien selling agent Gus Foott said the strong competition amongst bidders was testament to both the quality genetics on offer, and the rise of the Dorper breed over the last two years.

"The sale was extremely strong, very positive feel within the crowd which reflected on the prices," he said.



"I think the work that's been done over the last five or six years with all of these dog fences going up, along with the good season, Dorper numbers have really risen over the last 18 months to two years.



"The good season has allowed a lot of people to retain all their females and build on their numbers. A lot of new people in the area are going into Dorpers as well.



"Right from the word go, everyone was there to buy and purchase good quality rams and that showed. That reflected well on the studs too, it was a even line, there wasn't any tail in the rams.



"Everyone was very happy with the quality on offer and they showed that by digging their hands in their pockets."

The majority of buyers were from local areas such as Charleville, Morven and Augathella, as well as Mitchell, Roma and Injune, while some came from as far down as Cobar, New South Wales.

Read the full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.

Selling agents: Nutrien, simulcast on Auctions Plus

