ONE of the country's biggest protein producers has questioned the feasibility of industry-led net zero commitments during a protein conference in Dalby.
Sunpork group chief executive officer and managing director Dr Robert van Barneveld told the crowd of about 200 at the Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise's annual protein conference that he was unsure if the goal of achieving net zero in the coming decades was possible.
"There's lots of uncertainties there and we need to understand what we are committing to before we can put our hand on our heart and be truly net zero by any time frame," Dr van Barneveld told the crowd.
"I'm glad I don't produce cattle because I don't think I would be that happy about some of the commitments that have been made on my behalf by my sector.
"The pork industry has a sustainability framework that I don't think had a hell of lot of consultation and we struggle a lot with how some of these targets are going to be met.
"Things like zero waste by 2025, I don't know how we are going to do that. I don't even know what waste is defined as in that framework.
"So, I think those commitments are being made by the ones that aren't necessarily putting their hand in their pocket to meet the commitment, which is a worry for me because I think it could do our industry damage."
Read Also:
Joining Dr van Barneveld on the discussion panel, which was focused on sustainable production systems, was Mort and Co feed supplement manager Cameron Best, who said he was unsure what advice had led to the industry's peak body making a net zero commitment.
"Not being in that room when a lot of those commitments were made, you couldn't actually see what advice was being given to generate them, it would have been good to hear that so we could at least understand their thinking and then contribute to that to help shape the framework with the data we have," Mr Best said.
"There's a lot of data that's held privately, that's not in the public domain, that is very accurate and used for other purposes that is not used in the framework.
"It would be good to understand what advice was given in that room to generate those commitments."
The pair were part of a packed schedule of keynote speakers who covered a variety of topics including bio-security, animal welfare and on-farm production improvements if front of a sell-out crowd at the Dalby Events Centre.
During the panel discussion, Dr van Barneveld, whose organisation produces about 20 per cent of Australia's pork, also commented on Glencore's proposed Carbon Capture and Storage Project on the Surat Basin when the subject of water sustainability was raised.
"It is our lifeblood and we are certainly very focused on our water consumption, capacity to recycle and water quality," he said.
"I agree it is a massive part of our overall sustainability pathway and that is why we are very concerned when we hear that there is potential to contaminate one of our most valuable water resources.
"You're taking the CO2 from the air and putting it underground where it could potentially contaminate the water.
"It doesn't seem like that good of a fix to me."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.