A Longreach businessman has purchased a kangaroo processing works in Charleville that's been closed since 2009, and plans to restart the business early in 2024.
The plant was constructed in 2006 and operated by United Game Processors, headed up by John Burey, until it fell victim to Russia's ban on kangaroo meat imports in 2009, where it was claimed that high levels of e. coli bacteria were found in shipments.
Mr Burey's plans to convert the business into a smallgoods factory were brought to a halt by electricity prices, and a plan in 2016 to recommission the works to process donkeys, horses and camels, as well as cattle, failed to get off the ground.
Ben Cameron, who operates Western Game Processing at Longreach, bought the business from Grassland Cattle Australia, described on its website as the Australian branch of a 'modern high-end Chinese agricultural enterprise that specialised in cattle farming, breeding, slaughtering and marketing'.
The website, dated 2018, announced that GCA had purchased the abattoir and was planning to process up to 350 head of cattle a day following the installation and commissioning of the plant and equipment, but this didn't eventuate.
Mr Cameron's decision to expand his Western Game Processing business to Charleville came about when the federal government failed to match an LNP election promise to commit up to $1.3m to help expand the business further into north western Queensland, if it were re-elected.
"The Albanese government hasn't answered any of my emails - it's part of the reason I had to come down here," Mr Cameron said. "We've got more markets than meat and it's getting bigger, so we need to expand."
They supply mostly pet food and crocodile farms - Mr Cameron said the latter had told him their skins performed a lot better on red meat than on a diet of chicken.
"It's good kangaroo country here - there are a lot of grey kangaroos around Roma, Mitchell and Morven," Mr Cameron said. "I've purchased 30 acres, the kangaroo processing plant and a house that would house nine people."
He expects to employ around 50 people to start with, as an approved employer with the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.
The rails and chains have been taken out of the processing line and need to be replaced, and Mr Cameron hopes to be open for business next January.
Murweh Shire Council mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge said it was good news for the community.
"It's an expansion - the new owner has seen an opportunity, and something to invest in, in our community," he said.
