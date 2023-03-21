Queensland Country Life
Charters Towers council engages consultants for Dalrymple Saleyards masterplan

By Newsroom
March 22 2023 - 7:30am
An aerial view of the Dalrymple Saleyards at Charters Towers. Picture supplied.

The Charters Towers Regional Council has engaged consultants to continue with the development of an evidence-based business case and masterplan to guide future investment at its Dalrymple Saleyards.

