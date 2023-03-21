Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Roma store sale prices fall despite quality weaner runs

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated March 21 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Colley with her parents Bill and Jill Purcell, and their Angus cross steers. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Prices fell across the board at the Roma store sale today, as buyers' confidence was down despite some quality runs of lightweight cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.