Prices fell across the board at the Roma store sale today, as buyers' confidence was down despite some quality runs of lightweight cattle.
The yarding of 6800 consisted of cattle from the Maranoa, and western areas such as Isisford, Muttaburra, and Quilpie, as well as a run from Broken Hill, NSW.
Lightweight restocker steers under 200 kilograms were the isolated upside, rising to a top of 536.2c/kg and an average of 505c/kg, while those between 200 and 280kg fell by 8c, topping at 530c/kg, averaging 473c/kg.
Steers between 280 and 330kg sold to restockers were down by 36c on last week, making to 460c/kg and averaging 414c/kg, as did those up to 400kg, reaching a top of 400c/kg and an average of 375c/kg.
Feeder steers between 330 and 400kg fell by 16c, to a top of 400c/kg and an average of 367c/kg.
The heifer game was a similar story, with those sold to restockers between 200 and 280kg falling by 43c to a top of 350c/kg and an average of 311c/kg, while those in the 280 to 330kg bracket were down by 12c, with a top of 332c/kg and an average of 321c/kg.
Feeder heifers up to 400kg fell by 29c, making to 322c/kg and averaging 304c/kg, while those over 400kg averaged 302c/kg and topped at 320c/kg, down by 35c.
Ray White agent AJ Riley said Tuesday's sale was "a whole job cheaper."
"It was probably a bit to do with it being a bit warm lately and, especially around this area, there's not a big body of feed about so people aren't too keen to jump into too many cattle at the moment," he said.
"Everyone is probably very unsure what the market holds, so they don't really want to throw too much in at one time.
"No-one probably knows where the bottom of the market is yet and it's been falling a bit now for the past couple of months so people are a bit hesitant.
"Other than a few isolated lots, everything was a fair bit cheaper."
Mr Riley said there was still a good handful of quality lighter cattle on the day and we could expect to see some early weaners over the next month, before the bulk came in between May and July.
"There were some pretty handy runs of weaners today, and especially in the steer run, people are always chasing those cattle at the lighter end," he said,
"If we get a bit of rain over the next few weeks, it'll still be warm enough to grow a bit of grass, we've just got to get that rain now."
Jeff and Tricia Agar, Barbara Plains, Wyandra, have been selling weaners through the Roma saleyards for many years but they were there to see them sell for the first time on Tuesday after a kind season and close to eight inches of rain so far this year.
Their 27 Simmental steers sold at an average of 384c/kg and top of 400c/kg, weighing 362kg and returning $1390 per head, while their 30 Simbrah heifers made 311c/kg at 304kg, with a return of $944/hd.
The couple run a Simbrah breeding operation and sell weaners in March and September each year, and although the prices weren't ideal on Tuesday, Mr Agar said they were happy to stick to their schedule.
He said they sold their cattle "straight off mum," as the lighter cattle were always in high demand and had seen good returns through the yards.
Vendors Bill and Jill Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold 60 head of Angus and Angus cross steers for an average of 385c/kg and top of 402c/kg, weighing 350kg, and returning $1348 per head.
Mr Purcell said the cattle were in good condition after they received some much needed falls, with over 100mm in the last month.
