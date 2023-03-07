A total of 30 entries hit the ring at Millmerran last Sunday for judge Mark Duthie.
Interbreed bull: 6K Simply Epic S10, (Simmental) exhibited by 6K Livestock, Dalby.
Interbreed female: Trinity Vale Red Rosette R2, (Simmental) exhibited by 6K Livestock.
Interbreed breeders group: 6K Livestock.
Grand champion British breed female: 6K Avengers Dina T7 (Angus).
Gr and snr ch European female: Trinity Vale Red Rosette R2.
Gr ch tropical female: Mondamaree Tahalia T2, (Santa Gertrudis) exhibited by Deann and Des Schwerin, Allora.
Senior ch British female: Scots PGC Sophie, (Angus) exhibited by Scots PGC College, Warwick.
Reserve ch British female: Scots PGC Sky (Angus).
Junior ch British female: GK Avengers Dina T7.
Jnr ch European female: 6K True Masterpiece T4, (Simmental).
Res: Ellentee Gypo, (Charolais) exhibited by Hartwig Pastoral, Dalby.
Jnr ch tropical female: Mondamaree Tahalia T2.
Res: Ribbleton Tillie 635, (Santa Gertrudis) exhibited by the Hutchinson family, Clifton.
Gr and jnr ch British bull: Scots PGC Ninja, (Angus), Scots PGC, Warwick.
Res: Mathan Bàn of Narraburra, (Scottish Highlander) exhibited by Samantha Wakerley, Millmerran.
Gr and jnr ch European bull: 6K Simply Epic S10, (Simmental) GK Livestock.
Gr and jnr ch Tropical bull: Ribbleton Texas 380, (Santa Gertrudis), the Hutchinson family.
Res : Mondamaree Top Gun, (Santa Gertrudis) Deann and Des Schwerin.
Led steer winner: Mayo, Charolais-cross, exhibited by Scots PGC College.
Ch jnr judge: Jessica Martell, 16, Scots PGC College.
Ch jnr parader: Molly Hartwig, 16, Dalby.
A strong showing of 140 stud cattle entries were brought forward at last Saturday's Bell show as well as strong prime cattle and sheep entries.
Supreme British bull: Kildare Grazing.
Supreme British female: Plowman Family.
Supreme European bull: Jen-Daview.
Supreme European female: Elite Cattle Co.
European breeders group: Elite Cattle Co.
Supreme tropical bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser, exhibited by the Whitaker family.
Supreme tropical female: Jen-Daview.
Tropical breeders group: The Whitaker family.
Most successful exhibitor: Kelly and Ashley Barron.
Champion led steer: Jen-Daview.
Schools led steer or heifer under 450kg: Quinalow State School.
Led steer or heifer under 350kg: McUtchen family.
Led steer or heifer 350-450kg: Livingstone family.
Ch young parader under 12: Erin Graham,8, ch aged 12-14: Jake Livingstone, 14. ch young parader aged 15-25: Steven Brown, 23.
Ch young judge aged under 15: Jaynie Cullen.
Ch young judge aged 15-25: Indi Erikson.
Supreme ch prime cattle exhibit: Jen-Daview.
Most successful prime cattle exhibitor: Rod Sperling.
Most successful first-time prime cattle exhibitor: Chris Bartlett.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
