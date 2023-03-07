Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Around the ring: results from Millmerran and Bell shows

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Duthie, Georgina Buchan and Jessica Martell, both from Scots PGC College.

Females dominate at Millmerran

A total of 30 entries hit the ring at Millmerran last Sunday for judge Mark Duthie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.