THERE was something for everyone at last weekend's annual Bell Show.
In the livestock arenas, there was fierce competition in the prime lamb and cattle competitions, while the stud beef ring attracted 140 entries.
Meanwhile, a huge number of high quality entries ensured competition was equally fierce in all of the pavilion events as well.
Everything from baking, arts and crafts were on display, which attracted plenty of interest from the large crowd in attendance.
Read Also:
As for entertainment, the crowd was spoiled for choice as the Young Farmers Competition wowed locals and travellers alike, as well as horse sports and the petting zoo.
Feedback from some of the stud cattle competitors was that the show continued its reputation for being one of the friendliest, high-quality and rewarding shows in the state.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.