SEYMOUR Droughtmasters enjoyed a day to savour at the 37th Droughtmaster Futurity Show at Toogoolawah last Saturday.
The Paterson-based Orphant family enjoyed plenty of success in the stud cattle and junior events, highlighted by taking out the grand champion exhibit with 16-month-old Seymour Noah, by Seymour Justice and out of Seymour Wendi.
After being named the champion bull, ahead of RSVP Shotgun exhibited by RSVP Droughtmaster stud, Windera, Noah was given the nod by the competition's associate judge, Josh Steinhardt and judge Steven Farmer.
In the final judging, Noah was up against champion bull calf, RSVP Torpedo, who is a son of Glenlands D Winchester and out of RSVP Maybeline, who was given the nod ahead of Smithy's Falcon, exhibited by Smithy's Droughtmaster stud, Warwick, in reserve.
A daughter of Oasis A Boomshakalaka and out of Locarno Piper, Smithy's Firefly, was also included in the judging after taking champion heifer calf ahead of Oakmore Wallis, and Nindethana Nicky, a daughter of Rondel Whisky and out of High Country Holly, which was named champion heifer ahead of Nindethana Natasha, both exhibited by Nindethana Pastoral Pty Ltd, Camp Mountain.
The Orphants winning ways continued with the breeders group and the pair of bulls competition.
Smithy's Droughtmasters claimed the pair of females category, while RSVP took out the sire's progeny group for the team of Glenlands D Winchester progeny as well as the most successful exhibitor award.
Thomas Orphant won the under-13 junior parader and judges competitions as well as the Ray and Desley Phillips youth encouragement award, while Riley Orphant was named the Truvalle junior herdsman.
In the under-13 to under-15 competitions, Lahna Hughes won the paraders competition while Lincoln Blattman won the judges event.
Mackenzie Taylor won both intermediate competitions, while Kiara Hughes and Emily Anderson took out the open age parading and judges competitions respectivly.
Dakabin State High School claimed the Elizabeth Boughen memorial award for most successful school, while Toogoolawah High took out the led steer or heifer competition.
Overall, 52 kids from across the state participated in the junior events and Val Evans was named as the patron of the Droughtmaster Futurity.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
