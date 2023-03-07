Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Emerald Show society president Jessamine Crawford departs role after eight years at the helm

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing Emerald Show Society president Jessamine Crawford. Picture: Kelly Butterworth

The president of the Emerald Show Society, Jessamine Crawford, has announced her retirement after 27 years on the society's board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.