Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Wieambilla community rally to help bushfire victims and thank fireys

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wieambilla resident Michelle Cullen lost half of her home in the bushfires which hit the district. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Recent bushfires could have been the last straw for the residents of Wieambilla after a hellish few months, but the small western downs community has proven that, with a little help from your neighbours, it is possible to keep going.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.