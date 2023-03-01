The New South Wales Rural Fires Service large 737 air tanker "Marie Bashir" has been tasked to assist Queensland Fire and Emergency Services with two fasting moving bush fires west of Dalby.
Residents are being urged to prepare to evacuate as a these large bushfire threatens properties in the Western Downs region.
Firefighters have told people living at Weir River and Moonie districts southwest of Dalby, they should prepare to leave as the battle continues against the fast-moving blaze.
The modified 747, which has all its passenger seats removed, can dump 15,100 litres of water, gel or fire retardant on a blaze in 2.2 seconds. On the ground it can be refilled for action in 10 minutes.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued residents with a warning on Wednesday at 11am, to activate their bushfire survival plan.
It said residents should decide where they and other members, including pets will go, if they need to leave.
"Plan how you will get there and advise family and friends of your plans. Pack essential items such as important documents, food and water, medications, and protective clothing and stay hydrated," the warning stated.
As a result the Toowoomba Regional Council's Local Disaster Management Group has moved to 'alert' this afternoon due to the significant fire burning near Weir River and Moonie, on Wednesday afternoon.
By moving to "alert", acting Mayor Geoff McDonald said Council was able to ensure resources and personnel are on standby to mobilise should the situation worsen.
"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is the lead agency for all bushfires, and we will provide assistance where we can," he said.
"For residents in our region, this is a precautionary measure at this stage, but we know how unpredictable bushfires can be, which is why we want to make sure we are ready should the situation change.
"While no immediate action is required from residents, it's timely to ensure people are prepared with an emergency kit and plan in place.
"I'd like to thank all of the emergency services on site working hard to contain this fire.
"Our team will continue to monitor the situation and are ready to respond if needed."
Residents are encouraged to listen to ABC Radio for relevant disaster information updates and warnings.
Advice about TRC road closures, disaster warnings, and alerts will be notified at http://disaster.tr.qld.gov.au/
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.