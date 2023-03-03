Queensland Country Life
Police declare Moonie district fires 'suspicious'

By Newsroom
Updated March 3 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:24am
The fire is currently at an advice level, with the warning valid for properties between the Moonie Highway, Colemans Road, O'connor Road, the Kumbarilla State Forest and the Waar Waar State Forest. Picture: Google Maps

Police are treating the bushfires in the Moonie area of the Western Downs region as suspicious.

