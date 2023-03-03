Police are treating the bushfires in the Moonie area of the Western Downs region as suspicious.
Investigations into the cause of the fires remain ongoing and anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Cecil Plains Road and Moonie Highway area on Tuesday, February 28, between 7:20pm and 9:00pm are asked to contact police.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist investigations is urged to contact police.
The fires continue to burn with numerous farm structures destroyed and many hectares of land burnt.
Police are continuing to conduct proactive patrols and urge anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour to contact investigators.
The fire is currently at an advice level, with the warning valid for properties between the Moonie Highway, Colemans Road, O'connor Road, the Kumbarilla State Forest and the Waar Waar State Forest.
