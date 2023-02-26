Fireys on the Western Downs have achieved 100 per cent containment over major bushfires in the Miles and Tara areas, after battling blazes in the region for around 40 days.
Western Down Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh confirmed last week that the fires were now 100 per cent contained and credited the volunteers and local brigades for their efforts over the past month and a half.
"We've got 100 per cent containment, but we're stressing that we're not out of the woods yet, with the weather conditions coming at us," he said.
"Today is the 38th day that our Queensland fire emergency services, our local volunteer fire brigades, the rural fire brigades, SES and our local community people have been fighting fires, whether they were at Wiembilla, Montrose, Tara or Miles.
"So, it's been a massive effort by all those people involved in the community and I know our local volunteer fire guys in the rural services have just done a fantastic effort.
"We still need to be very, very aware of the dangers of even lighting a little fire anywhere across the area, and there is a total fire ban in the Western Downs, while these conditions continue. Until we get some rain, we've got to be so careful in that space.
"The footprint of our containment lines is between 40 and 50,000 hectares and the actual burned area is 34,000 hectares. It's under control by the containment lines, but it's still burning within those lines."
Western Downs Councillor and Hookswood fire warden Kylie Bourne said that it was a mad dash for volunteers who were called to action when the fire started in their area on the 12th of February, the day after the Miles races.
"Some of us had been in and enjoyed the race day and then quite a few of the Hookswood brigade members had actually been in and helped the race club committee tidy up," she said.
"We'd not long gotten home and just sat down to have a bit of a rest Sunday afternoon and got the call out that a fire had started and that was it, we were out and about for days."
A number of people lost property in the fire which hit the Miles area, sparked by a run of hot and dry weeks for the Western Downs and Maranoa regions.
Ms Bourne said that it was the largest fire event to hit the region in over a decade, and that one local had mentioned that he had not seen the country burnt to that degree in 56 years.
"It's been a very intense fire and there's a lot of factors and so many variables that have gone into making this a bit of a supercell," she said.
"We'd all been saying a lot at the local brigades, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.
"A fair proportion of the country that's burned is actually very heavily timbered, so a lot of that canopy died in that last really big drought, then during the series of really great seasons that we've had, the grass grew in underneath.
"And then of course, getting a heap of dry weather and a run of hot days, you've got a very, very disastrous situation on your hands, which is exactly what we found ourselves in.
"There are people in our communities, in Miles and Tara, that have lost everything, so for them, the devastation is real and the journey to recovery will be long.
"People have lost their homes and sheds, I think we've just been very fortunate there haven't been any lives lost.
"I know council are working really hard with the relevant parties to try and develop a recovery plan, so that won't be too far away."
Ms Bourne said the support from the state government services had made a huge difference when responding to the events, given the large expanse of the fires, an improvement on previous occurrences.
"I think there certainly have been lessons learned, as with any disaster event, there's always things that could be done better, and that's just the nature of the beast," she said.
"We'll continue to refine things but when I look back at previous events we've had over the last 10 or 12 years, certainly that partnership, for want of a better word, or that support provided by QFS has certainly vastly improved.
"I know that QFS is keen to work with local brigades to understand what some of the challenges have been and how to improve things.
"Disaster management is not easy at the best of times, but certainly, we can't manage these sorts of disasters on our own, just at a local level.
"It's absolutely imperative that we get the support and we certainly had that this time."
It was this partnership between the QFS and local brigades which both Ms Bourne and Mayor McVeigh said had led to the successful containment of the fires.
"The support at a local level has been absolutely amazing and I think our communities can be immensely proud of themselves," Ms Bourne said.
"We certainly wouldn't have done this alone and having QFS brigades from all over the state to assist has been phenomenal because once you get into about day four or so, you're absolutely exhausted.
"So to have those teams come in and assist, it was huge."
