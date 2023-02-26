Queensland Country Life
Western Downs fires contained, but locals warned not to rest on their laurels

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:30am, first published 9:00am
Fireys from across Queensland came to the Western Downs to help local volunteers battle the blaze. Picture supplied by Aratula Rural Fire Brigade

Fireys on the Western Downs have achieved 100 per cent containment over major bushfires in the Miles and Tara areas, after battling blazes in the region for around 40 days.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

