PRICES for yearling cattle remained firm at Tuesday's Warwick as a full panel of buyers were in attendance.
Warwick agents penned 1,016 cattle down by 232 head on last week but the overall quality of the yarding was good with the yearling cattle selling to prices firm on the last sale with any price variations being quality related.
With the return to a full panel of export buyers prices lifted on the heavy cows and bulls with the penning of bullocks not up to last weeks standard and easing slightly in price.
The regular wholesale and feeder buyers attended along with local and interstate restockers.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made 520 cents a kilogram with those in the 200 kilogram to 280kg range selling to 500c/kg and averaging 444c/kg.
Yearling steers over 280kg to feed made 450c/kg with restockers paying to 470c/kg.
Heavy yearling steers to feed made 400c/kg to average 366c/kg.
Yearling heifers in to 200-280kg range to restockers made 436c/kg to average 376c/kg with those over 280kg selling to 400c/kg and averaging 359c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market made 380c/kg to average 332c/kg.
Heavy yearling heifers to the wholesale meat trade made 350c/kg.
Bullocks to processors sold from 326c/kg to 340c/kg and averaged 332c/kg.
Grown heifers to processors made 322c/kg to average 311c/kg.
Good heavy score 4 cows to processors made 293c/kg to average 280c/kg.
Light weight bulls to restockers sold to 429c/kg and averaged 394c/kg.
Heavy bulls to processors made 289c/kg to average 268c/kg.
- MLA market reporter Errol Luck.
