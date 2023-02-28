Queensland Country Life
Roma sale sees softer prices thanks to lack of lighterwight cattle

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 28 2023 - 8:00pm
Vendor Lachy Jensen and TopX agent Billy Swain with a pen of the Lyndale steers, which sold for $1753/head. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Lighter cattle were in short supply at Roma on Tuesday, with heavier, feeder weight cattle making up the majority of the yarding and contributing to the softening of prices in most areas.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

