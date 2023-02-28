Queensland Country Life
Prices soften at Moreton cattle sale

February 28 2023
A total of 457 head were yarded for this week's sale. Picture: File

AN influx of cows at this week's Moreton cattle sale has seen prices ease slightly despite all major operators being in attendance.

