AN influx of cows at this week's Moreton cattle sale has seen prices ease slightly despite all major operators being in attendance.
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 457 head of cattle, which was similar to the last sale.
However, differing from the previous sale was the fact more cows were yarded and, consequently, selling to a softer trend.
It was a similar story for a very mixed-quality yarding of trade and feeder cattle, which also sold to an easier market this week, while limited quality lines of weaners and backgrounders sold to reduced competition.
Bucking the trend was a draft of heavy bulls, which sold to a slightly stronger market.
Among the highlights of the weaner section was an offering from David and Jennifer Verrall, which sold for 439 cents a kilogram or $854 a head.
Craig and Judith Johnston sold backgrounder steers for 415c/kg or $1218/hd, while grain-assisted yearlings from Wally Holcombe made 360c/kg or $1476.
John and Pat O'Shea consigned pasture trade heifers that sold to 333c/kg or $1560, while four-tooth pasture heifers from Angela Stenzel sold to 317c/kg to or $1871.
Andrew O'Brien sold heavy feeder steers for 345.2c/kg or $1639, while six-tooth ox from Bob Taylor made 327c/kg to realize $2331.
Dan and Janine Speedy sold medium-weight cows for 286c/kg or $1645, while heavy cows from Greg and Leslie Martin made 284c/kg or $2216 and pens of heavy cows from Redlin Grazing made 278c/kg or $1718.
Paradise Grazing consigned lighter weight cows that sold for 276c/kg or $1157, while Greg and Linda Nugent sold a bull for 273c/kg or $3059.
