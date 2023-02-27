The supply of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale increased to 394 head over the scales plus 114 head sold at open auction.
The overall quality also lifted with 93 head from the Goombungee, Haden and Oakey Show prime cattle exhibits.
Buyer attendance was good with the improved line up attracting extra operators.
Lightweight cattle returning to the paddock sold to good demand for the standard penned.
Read Also:
The better quality local trade and processor cattle also received good competition.
A vealer steer with showring potential made an isolated 785 cents a kilogram.
Lightweight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 510c/kg to average 438c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 478c/kg to average from 389c/kg to 435c/kg.
Heavyweight yearling steers to feed made to 374c/kg to average 362c/kg, and some show exhibits to the trade made to 386c/kg.
Lightweight yearling heifers to restockers made to 460c/kg to average 378c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed made to 382c/kg to average 350c/kg.
Heavyweight yearling heifers to the trade made to 363c/kg.
A couple of heavy grown steers and bullocks from the show exhibits made from 353c/kg to 360c/kg.
The best of the cows to 269c/kg to average 261c/kg, while heavyweight bulls made to 252c/kg.
- MLA market Reporter, Trevor Hess.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.