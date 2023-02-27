Queensland Country Life
Beaudesert cattle sale marks high demand for quality lines

Updated February 27 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 11:00am
A pen of 15-month-old Charbray steers sold by Cunningham Pastoral Co, Dugandan, for $1,620 at Beaudesert on Saturday. Picture: Bartholomew and Co

THERE was high demand for high quality restocker steers and heifers at Beaudesert last Saturday.

