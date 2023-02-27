THERE was high demand for high quality restocker steers and heifers at Beaudesert last Saturday.
Competition was strong for the top lines with both local and travelled buyers in attendance. Lessor quality types sold to a slightly cheaper trend.
Among the sale's highlights was Cunningham Pastoral Co, Dugandan, which sold 15-month-old Charbray steers for $1,620 a head as well as 14-month-old Charbray heifers for $1310/hd.
Also turning heads with Charbray weaner steers was John and Michelle Wyatt, Barneyview, who sold a draft for $1,340.
Other prolific steer offerings included a pen of 14-month-old Droughtmaster steers offered by John and Amanda Thomas, Laravale sold for $1,320 and 12-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers offered by Steve and Jane Struss, Gleneagle sold for $1,320.
Meanwhile, Droughtmaster-cross steers offered by The Estate of Terry O'Donnell, Beaudesert sold for $1,310, while Charolais-cross weaner steers from AM Moore Pty Ltd, Barney View sold for $1,210 and Angus-cross weaner steers offered by Kerri Murphy, Beebo sold for $1,200.
Replacement Santa Gertrudis heifers offered by SC Williams, Mt Mort sold for $1,350 and 12-month-old Murray Grey-cross heifers offered by Max Wyatt, Undullah sold for $1,260 and Charbray weaners heifers offered by John and Michelle Wyatt sold for $1,200.
In the cow with calves category, Charbray Cows with calves offered by Allenview Park Pty Ltd, Allenview sold for $1,420 a unit.
Cliff Kroesen, Lamington sold Brahman cows with calves for $1,420, while Criselle Bice, Allenview sold Droughtmaster cows for $1,470.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday, March 11 commencing at 9.30am.
