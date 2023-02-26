A REDUCED panel of buyers lead to a slight dip in price at last week's Silverdale cattle sale.
In total, 356 head were yarded for the Hayes and Co sale and while prices eased for the export market as well as weaner heifers and steers, heavy feeder steers saw no change and sold to similar rates, as did light feeder steers and heifers.
Highlighting the strong yarding of cows was a pen of heavy Charbray cows offered by The Viking Gard, which sold for 295 cents a kilogram or $1963 a head.
Also selling strongly was a pen of Droughtmaster cows offered by L Strasburg, which sold for 296c/kg or $1638/hd, while dairy cull cows reached a top of 242c/kg or $1465 for a run of Fresians offered by M and S Undery.
The heavy heifer category was also topped by M and S Undery, this time with a run of Brangus heifers that sold for 326c/kg or $1745.
Rounding out the females was a pen of Droughtmaster feeder heifers offered by B and J Gnech, which sold for 349c/kg or $1310 and a pen of Simbrah weaner heifers offered by P and A Willett, which sold for 377c/kg or $855.
Topping the male offering of last week's sale was a full mouth Droughtmaster ox, offered by M and L Simpson, which sold for 323c/kg or $2088 and a Charbary bull offered by J Beattie, which sold for 249c/kg or $1844.
Two-tooth heavy Brangus steers offered by G Gillett sold fo 349c/kg or $1981, while heavy Santa Gertrudis feeder steers offered by JR and ME Binstead, which sold for 369c/kg or $1670.
Yearling Braford mickeys offered by TJS Pastoral Co, sold for 327c/kg or $1161, while light Droughtmaster feeder steers offered by R and S Long sold for 448c/kg or $1449 and Droughtmaster weaner steers offered by H Huth sold for 461c/kg or $1173.
