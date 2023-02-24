Only 209 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday but the market remained firm for all descriptions.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold a pen of cows and calves for $2100 and five-month-old Euro heifers for $940.
Don Ross, Carters Ridge, sold Greyman steers for $1570 and $1475.
Steven Hamilton, Carters Ridge, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1620 and cows and calves for $1790 and $1780.
Haranel Pasture, Mt Mee, sold pens of Droughtmaster forward store cows for $1560, $1560, $1290 and $1270.
Ian Stubbins, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster vealer male calves for $930.
NC and M Hughes, Kandanga Creek, sold light Red Brangus weaner steers for $1200.
Rimmington and Fingleton, Verrierdale, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1140 and $1100.
Gun Profiling, Mothar Mountain, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1080.
