Eumundi cows and calves to $2400

Updated February 24 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:00pm
File saleyards picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Only 209 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday but the market remained firm for all descriptions.

