Queensland Country Life
Home/News

University of Queensland develops bovine trichomoniasis vaccine

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
February 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QAAFI senior research fellow Dr Kieren McCosker at Pinjarra Hills. Picture: Megan Pope

A NEW vaccine could hold the answer to improving the fertility of cattle herds by combating bovine trichomoniasis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.