RECENT dry weather has made its mark on the overall clearance of this year's February All Breeds Sale.
All told, 366 bulls sold during the two-day sale at CQLX Gracemere last week achieving an overall average of $8728 at a clearance rate of about 79 per cent.
Despite the average price increasing by more than $600 on last year's event, the average was back on six per cent from 2022, which selling agent Dane Pearce, Nutrien Rockhampton put down to buyers being more selective than last year due to ongoing weather conditions.
"I think by and large the market was pretty similar to last year in that there was some buyers selectively operating throughout the sale, but particularly on the Brahman bulls," Mr Pearce said.
"Those buyers were still prepared to pay for the bulls they liked, but there did seem to be a bit less competition when it came to the Brahmans.
"I put that down to buyers following market trends a bit as well in that demand for flat-back cattle is still quite high, but I don't think there's much doubt recent dry conditions in some part of the state played a bit of a role as well."
Mr Pearce said the high prices achieved during this year's sale, including a new sale record, was proof buyers were still prepared to pay for bulls they liked regardless of current market trends.
"To me the high prices recorded this year are proof that the quality of cattle on offer at this sale gets better every year," Mr Pearce said.
"There was some really strong lines of bulls across most breeds but particularly the Droughtmasters, Brahmans and Simmentals.
"People are bringing good cattle, the market is still pretty strong, meaning buyers are still trying to improve their herds by buying a quality bull.
"The clearance may have been slightly down on last year, but it was still a good result overall at this year's sale."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
