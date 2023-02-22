Doctors will now be taking flight seven days a week with the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team, after a project designed to enhance the level of aeromedical care was recently expanded from three day shifts a week.
Three new critical care doctors including full-time retrieval registrars, Dr Yulia Sugeng and Dr Aaron Quay, plus a specialised consultant, Dr Adam Simpson, will join the Bundaberg crew, as the service's doctor rotation is bolstered to a seven-day week, just six months on from the project's inception.
The new doctors will join experienced aviators and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedics, to service the Wide Bay Burnett region.
Well-known Bundaberg avocado farming couple Ray and Fay Simpson helped launch the first phase of the Critical Care Doctor project last year donating $740,000 through the Simpson Foundation.
The now retired farmers were inspired by their own first-hand experiences with RACQ LifeFlight when their grand-daughter had severe eye trauma from a motor mower accident, involving a stone thrown into her eye, and was airlifted to Brisbane and their premature grandson born at 27 weeks who also needed to be airlifted quickly to Brisbane.
LifeFlight clinical services director Dr Jeff Hooper said phase one on the project had been an overwhelming success.
"We are extremely grateful to be able to move the service further ahead," he said.
"It's been wonderful to see the incredible outcomes the crews have been able to achieve so far in phase one, with the unique, advanced skills of the doctors and QAS Paramedics complementing each other brilliantly."
Dr Yulia Sugeng said she feels privileged to be one of the new doctors to be working aboard the chopper, throughout the week.
"It's very exciting for the community to have that seven-day service, which will hopefully become a 24-hour service as well," she said.
"I see it as a big privilege to be able to help people in that sort of challenging environment, like a car crash or farming incident."
Fundraising efforts are continuing to achieve phase three, which will see LifeFlight secure enough funding to have critical care doctors on board the chopper day and night, every day of the year.
Before taking to the rescue chopper, the three new recruits underwent rigorous pre-hospital and retrieval clinical skills training at the LifeFlight training academy.
Aeromedical training requires RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctors to learn helicopter winching techniques and complete the Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET).
The winch training gives doctors the skills to treat patients in difficult-to-access terrain, said LifeFlight's chief aircrew officer Simon Gray.
"This training is the most important thing that they do," he said.
"It can be used for a variety of situations we might find ourselves in.
"Probably the most common one is when we have no vehicle access. A bushwalker injuring themselves in some inhospitable terrain where we can't get a vehicle to them or a vehicle may take too long to get to them."
In the 2021-22 financial year, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's community helicopters, air ambulance jets, critical care doctors, flight nurses and flight paramedics came to the aid of 6,825 people.
