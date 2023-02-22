Queensland Country Life
LifeFlight doctor program takes off to a 7-day week

By Newsroom
February 22 2023 - 4:00pm
Dr Yulia Sugeng will be based at RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Bundaberg as one of the new critical care team for the service. Picture: Supplied

Doctors will now be taking flight seven days a week with the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team, after a project designed to enhance the level of aeromedical care was recently expanded from three day shifts a week.

