Queensland Country Life
Home/News

The Wheatsheaf Hotel in East Greenmount prepares to reopen after nearly five years

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
February 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wheatsheaf Hotel manager Andrew Small in the newly opened Wheatsheaf Store in East Greenmount. Picture: Billy Jupp

THE local pub is often the heart and soul of many country communities, but one Southern Queensland town has been without that heart and soul for almost five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.