THE local pub is often the heart and soul of many country communities, but one Southern Queensland town has been without that heart and soul for almost five years.
However, thanks to new owners Edwin and Madeleine Cooke, the Darling Downs's iconic Wheatsheaf Hotel will once again be serving up hot meals and ice-cold beer to locals and travellers alike.
Situated on the New England Highway at East Greenmount, debate rages among locals about just how old the pub is, with some believing it could be more than 110 years old.
Some locals believe the pub initially was located further south in Greenmount before being moved by steam engine to a location in East Greenmount before being extended to include a second level in its current location, however some doubt this timeline.
The stories of the hotel's origins may vary, but one thing that seems to be agreed upon is the fact community is pleased the pub is reopening.
"The hotel had sat untenanted for almost five years and it would be fair to say it was in a pretty poor state of repair until we took it over in April last year," hotel manager Andrew Small said.
"We have done a lot of work on replacing a lot of the timber verandahs because they had seen better days.
"It's been a lot of hard work and a bit of a labour of love, but it is certainly coming along and will be sensational once it is up and running."
Read Also:
Highlighting the reopening will be a new beer garden, complete with a big-screen projector, as well as modernised front and public bars with scenic views of the Darling Downs.
As well as the new renovations, the hotel will also keep some of its existing features such as original wooden tap rooms and original bars.
"Everyone has got a story to tell about the Wheatsheaf Hotel," Mr Small said.
"It is really pleasing to be bringing this hotel back to its former glory and the community has really got behind us.
"Once everything is up and running we are also hoping to offer some accommodation options as well as public meeting rooms for locals to hold meetings and things like that."
With the hotel's grand reopening expected in the coming months, the site already has regular customers flocking to the Wheatsheaf store, which opened on January 19 next door.
Situated in a renovated mechanics workshop, the café offers up barista-made coffee, as well as sweet treats and hot food.
"The coffee shop is stage one of the project and it was the old garage that locals have told us was where you could bring your vehicles to get fixed many years ago," Mr Small said.
"However, the building was on a 45-degree lean before our builders put it back up properly and installed a concrete floor because it was previously a dirt floor.
"Now it is a really vibrant space that still taps into all of the charm the building offers."
Mr Small said that since opening, support for the café from the local community had been phenomenal.
"People have told us how glad they are to have somewhere to come locally to enjoy a coffee, or cake or things like that, which is really pleasing and the support has really been overwhelming," he said.
"The other big thing is by opening early at 6am, we have been able to pick up a lot of commuters as well, which has also been really pleasing.
"Once the pub gets going and the kitchen is firing on all cylinders, we will be able to offer even more in the café, which is exciting."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.