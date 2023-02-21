NUMBERS rose at this week's Warwick cattle sale as local agents entered 1,248 cattle, which was up by 256 from last week.
The yarding was dominated by well-finished young bullocks, cows and heavy feeder yearling steers and heifers.
The light weight yearling cattle was mixed in type with prices reflecting the quality on offer.
With the absence of two major processors, heavy bulls and cows eased in price by 11 cents a kilogram to 14c/kg, however young bullocks remained firm on last week.
Yearling steers and heifers mainly sold to improved prices depending on type and quality.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers sold to 598c/kg and averaged 540c/kg with those weighing in the 200 kilogram to 280kg range averaging 457c/kg and selling to 510c/kg.
Yearling steers weighing over 280kg selling to backgrounders made 456c/kg to average 414c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made 435c/kg to average 394c/kg with heavy yearling steers to feed selling to 384c /kg.
Yearling heifers in the 200-280kg range to background made 420c/kg to average 382c/kg.
Yearling heifers weighing more than 280kg to the wholesale meat trade made 449c/kg with restockers paying 425c/kg to average 371c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed made 395c/kg to average 355c/kg.
Heavy yearling heifers to the wholesale meat trade sold to 416c/kg with those to feed selling to 356c/kg and averaging 335c/kg.
Young bullocks to processors made 350c/kg to average 345c/kg.
Grown heifers averaged 305c/kg and sold to 317c/kg.
Light weight cows to processors made 271c/kg to average 244c/kg with heavy score three and four cows to processors selling from 260c/kg to 292c/kg and averaging 276c/kg.
Heavy bulls made 223c/kg.
- MLA reporter Errol Luck.
