Young bullocks dominate yarding at Warwick cattle sale

February 21 2023 - 3:00pm
A total of 1248 head were yarded for Tuesday's sale. Picture: File

NUMBERS rose at this week's Warwick cattle sale as local agents entered 1,248 cattle, which was up by 256 from last week.

